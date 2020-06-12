The Subsidiary President – CAM of Air Transport Services (NASDAQ: ATSG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Subsidiary President – CAM of Air Transport Services (ATSG – Research Report), Brady Thomas Templeton, sold shares of ATSG for $115K.

In addition to Brady Thomas Templeton, one other ATSG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Air Transport Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $389 million and quarterly net profit of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $348 million and had a net profit of $22.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.60 and a one-year low of $13.20. Currently, Air Transport Services has an average volume of 668.00K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.75, reflecting a -16.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ATSG with a $28.00 price target.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the following segments: CAM, ACMI Services, and MRO Services. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations. The ACMI Services segment consists of the company’s airline operations, including CMI agreements as well as ACMI, charter service and passenger service agreements that the company has with its customers. The MRO Services segment provides airframe maintenance services, aircraft modifications and other maintenance services. The company’s other business operations includes load transfer and sorting service, maintenance services for ground equipment, facilities and material handling equipment, the sales of aviation fuel and other services. Air Transport Services Group was founded on April 16, 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, OH.