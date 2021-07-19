The Subsidiary Chief Executive Officer of Ocado Group (Other OTC: OCDGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Subsidiary Chief Executive Officer of Ocado Group (OCDGF – Research Report), Luke Giles.William Jensen, bought shares of OCDGF for $198.7K.

Following Luke Giles.William Jensen’s last OCDGF Buy transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.8%. This recent transaction increases Luke Giles.William Jensen’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $6.28 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.25 and a one-year low of $25.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.03.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.88, reflecting a -23.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $38.86M worth of OCDGF shares and purchased $198.7K worth of OCDGF shares. The insider sentiment on Ocado Group has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Luke Giles.William Jensen’s trades have generated a 15.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services. The International Solutions segment deals with international partners for the provision of Ocado Smart Platform. The company was founded by Jonathan Faiman, Jason Gissing, and Timothy Steiner in April 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.