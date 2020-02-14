The Sr VP – Subsidiary of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr VP – Subsidiary of Cincinnati Financial (CINF – Research Report), Donald Doyle, sold shares of CINF for $90.01K.

Following Donald Doyle’s last CINF Sell transaction on December 07, 2016, the stock climbed by 43.6%.

Based on Cincinnati Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $626 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $715 million and had a GAAP net loss of $452 million. The company has a one-year high of $118.19 and a one-year low of $83.00. Currently, Cincinnati Financial has an average volume of 600.05K.

The insider sentiment on Cincinnati Financial has been positive according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property casualty and life insurance services. It operates its business through following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance and Investments.