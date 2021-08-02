The Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Counsel of Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Counsel of Cintas (CTAS – Research Report), Thomas Frooman, bought shares of CTAS for $3.78M.

Following Thomas Frooman’s last CTAS Buy transaction on November 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 54.7%. Following this transaction Thomas Frooman’s holding in the company was increased by 35.92% to a total of $38.23 million.

Based on Cintas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion and quarterly net profit of $268 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.62 billion and had a net profit of $145 million. The company has a one-year high of $396.38 and a one-year low of $295.52. CTAS’s market cap is $40.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.50.

Six different firms, including Argus Research and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $402.00, reflecting a -2.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.63M worth of CTAS shares and purchased $3.78M worth of CTAS shares. The insider sentiment on Cintas has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1968, Ohio-based Cintas Corp. provides corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments.