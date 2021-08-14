The Sr. VP – Sales of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. VP – Sales of Waste Connections (WCN – Research Report), David M. Hall, sold shares of WCN for $1.59M.

Following David M. Hall’s last WCN Sell transaction on November 11, 2015, the stock climbed by 95.7%.

Based on Waste Connections’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion and quarterly net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $227 million. The company has a one-year high of $128.50 and a one-year low of $97.02. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 509.15K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.40, reflecting a -7.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Waste Connections has been negative according to 163 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Waste Connections, Inc. is an integrated solid waste management services company. It provides waste collection, waste disposal, transfer, and recycling services in the US and Canada.