The SR VP – Sales & Marketing of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SR VP – Sales & Marketing of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN – Research Report), William Pirtle, sold shares of SHEN for $509.8K.

Following William Pirtle’s last SHEN Sell transaction on November 16, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.8%. In addition to William Pirtle, 2 other SHEN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59.69 million and quarterly net profit of $51.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.13 million and had a net profit of $13.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.77 and a one-year low of $38.77. SHEN’s market cap is $2.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.50.

The insider sentiment on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.