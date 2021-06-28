The Sr VP, Research & CSO of MacroGenics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr VP, Research & CSO of MacroGenics (MGNX – Research Report), Ezio Bonvini, exercised options to buy 26,076 MGNX shares at $16.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $436.3K.

This recent transaction increases Ezio Bonvini’s holding in the company by 33.32% to a total of $2.95 million. Following Ezio Bonvini’s last MGNX Buy transaction on July 27, 2017, the stock climbed by 10.3%.

Based on MacroGenics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.88 million and GAAP net loss of -$51,272,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.48 and a one-year low of $18.16. Currently, MacroGenics has an average volume of 509.29K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.14, reflecting a -26.3% downside. Starting in April 2021, MGNX received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including BTIG and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on MacroGenics has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Enoblituzumab, MGA012, MGD013, MGD019, MGD009, MGC018, and MGD007 for oncology; and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.