The SR VP of Store Operations of Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SR VP of Store Operations of Citi Trends (CTRN – Research Report), James A. Dunn, sold shares of CTRN for $1.75M.

In addition to James A. Dunn, 2 other CTRN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Citi Trends’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $237 million and quarterly net profit of $12.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $216 million and had a net profit of $19.87 million. The company has a one-year high of $111.44 and a one-year low of $21.93. CTRN’s market cap is $833 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.60.

The insider sentiment on Citi Trends has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James A. Dunn’s trades have generated a 7.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citi Trends, Inc. engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.