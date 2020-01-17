The Sr. VP of Sales of Paychex is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr. VP of Sales of Paychex (PAYX – Research Report), Mark Anthony Bottini, exercised options to sell 68,813 PAYX shares at $28.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.03M.

Following Mark Anthony Bottini’s last PAYX Sell transaction on July 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.8%. In addition to Mark Anthony Bottini, 2 other PAYX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Paychex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $991 million and quarterly net profit of $259 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $859 million and had a net profit of $236 million. The company has a one-year high of $88.43 and a one-year low of $68.82. PAYX’s market cap is $31.62B and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.53.

The insider sentiment on Paychex has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paychex, Inc. engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance, and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services, and startup services.