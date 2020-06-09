The Sr VP, Global Product Strategy of Flir Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr VP, Global Product Strategy of Flir Systems (FLIR – Research Report), Jeffrey Frank, sold shares of FLIR for $1.15M.

In addition to Jeffrey Frank, one other FLIR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Flir Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $451 million and quarterly net profit of $15.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $445 million and had a net profit of $61.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.44 and a one-year low of $23.85. FLIR’s market cap is $6.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.90.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.60, reflecting a -0.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Flir Systems has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops technologies, which enhance perception and awareness. It design, develop, market, and distribute solutions that detect people, objects and substances that may not be perceived by human senses and improve the way people interact with the world around them. The company operates through the following segments: Industrial business unit, Government & Defense business unit, and Commercial business unit. The Industrial business unit segment develops and manufactures thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The Government & Defense business unit segment develops and manufactures enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for a wide variety of military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers around the world for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. The Commercial business unit segment develops and manufactures cameras, video recording systems, and video management systems for use in commercial and critical infrastructure, electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market, intelligent traffic monitoring and signal control systems, and hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use in a variety of applications. FLIR Systems was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, OR.