The Sr. VP Fince-Global Controller of Merck & Company is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr. VP Fince-Global Controller of Merck & Company (MRK – Research Report), Rita Karachun, exercised options to sell 25,000 MRK shares at $53.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.21M.

Following Rita Karachun’s last MRK Sell transaction on February 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 21.4%. In addition to Rita Karachun, 2 other MRK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Merck & Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $4.57 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.55 billion and had a net profit of $2.94 billion. The company has a one-year high of $91.40 and a one-year low of $70.89. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 278.96.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.10, reflecting a -15.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Merck & Company has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Merck & Co., Inc. develops pharmaceutical and vaccine products. It also offers healthcare solutions and vaccines addressing animal health. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.