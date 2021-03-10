The Sr. VP, Financial Svcs of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. VP, Financial Svcs of Group 1 Automotive (GPI – Research Report), Peter Delongchamps, sold shares of GPI for $819.3K.

Following Peter Delongchamps’ last GPI Sell transaction on November 07, 2017, the stock climbed by 84.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $166.40 and a one-year low of $26.26. GPI’s market cap is $2.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.37.

The insider sentiment on Group 1 Automotive has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.