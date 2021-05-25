The Sr. VP, Comm. Ops., NA, APAC of Staar Surgical Company is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Sr. VP, Comm. Ops., NA, APAC of Staar Surgical Company (STAA – Research Report), James Francese, exercised options to sell 29,761 STAA shares at $12.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.83M.

Following James Francese’s last STAA Sell transaction on May 12, 2021, the stock climbed by 19.3%. In addition to James Francese, 4 other STAA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Staar Surgical Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $50.75 million and quarterly net profit of $4.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $134K. The company has a one-year high of $139.97 and a one-year low of $37.66. STAA’s market cap is $6.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 591.30.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.00, reflecting a -12.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Staar Surgical Company has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.