The Sr VP, Chief Risk Off. – Sub of Cincinnati Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr VP, Chief Risk Off. – Sub of Cincinnati Financial (CINF – Research Report), Teresa Cracas, exercised options to buy 270 CINF shares at $56.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $15.26K.

Based on Cincinnati Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion and quarterly net profit of $484 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.7 billion and had a net profit of $248 million. The company has a one-year high of $115.53 and a one-year low of $46.07. Currently, Cincinnati Financial has an average volume of 590.54K.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance. The Personal Lines Insurance segment manages personal auto, homeowner, and other personal lines insurance. The Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance segment covers business risks such as the nature of the business or its claim history, that are difficult to profitably insure in the standard commercial lines market. The Life Insurance segment offers term life insurance, universal life insurance, worksite products, and whole life insurance services. The Investment segment generates revenue from the fixed-maturity investment and equity investment. The company was founded by John Jack Schiff Sr., Robert Cleveland Schiff, and Harry M. Turner in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, OH.