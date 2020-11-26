The Sr VP & Chief People Officer of ACCO Brands is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr VP & Chief People Officer of ACCO Brands (ACCO – Research Report), Ralph Paul Hargrow, exercised options to sell 23,965 ACCO shares at $6.12 a share, for a total transaction value of $194.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, ACCO Brands has an average volume of 441.02K. ACCO’s market cap is $721 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33, reflecting a -26.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $194.6K worth of ACCO shares and purchased $341.5K worth of ACCO shares. The insider sentiment on ACCO Brands has been neutral according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S. and Canada operations, wherein it manufactures, sources, and sells traditional office products, school supplies, and calendar products. The ACCO Brands EMEA segment deals with the design, sourcing, and distribution of storage and organization products, stapling, punching, laminating, binding and shredding products, do-it-yourself tools, and computer accessories in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The ACCO Brands International segments refers to the operations from the rest of the world, primarily Australia/New Zealand, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific The company was founded by Fred J. Kline in 1903 and is headquartered in Lake Zurich, IL.