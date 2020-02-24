The Sr. VP Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. VP Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s (DENN – Research Report), Christopher Bode, sold shares of DENN for $680.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $23.88 and a one-year low of $16.74. Currently, Denny’s has an average volume of 422.92K. DENN’s market cap is $1.18B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.46.

The insider sentiment on Denny’s has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd.