The Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer of Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer of Donegal Group (DGICA – Research Report), Sanjay Pandey, bought shares of DGICA for $299.9K.

Following this transaction Sanjay Pandey’s holding in the company was increased by 245.47% to a total of $423.7K. Following Sanjay Pandey’s last DGICA Buy transaction on August 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

Based on Donegal Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $205 million and quarterly net profit of $16.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $199 million and had a net profit of $22.68 million. DGICA’s market cap is $491 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a one-year high of $16.48 and a one-year low of $13.27.

The insider sentiment on Donegal Group has been neutral according to 96 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance and Investment in Donegal Financial Services Corporation (DFSC). The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment offers private vehicle and homeowners insurance. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment provides assurance services on commercial vehicles, multi-peril, and workers’ compensation. The investment in DFSC segment comprises of investments made to DFSC. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.