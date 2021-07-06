The Sr VP & Chief Accounting Offic of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr VP & Chief Accounting Offic of NRG Energy (NRG – Research Report), David Callen, sold shares of NRG for $533K.

Following David Callen’s last NRG Sell transaction on December 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.4%.

Based on NRG Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.09 billion and GAAP net loss of -$82,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.02 billion and had a net profit of $121 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.08 and a one-year low of $28.22. NRG’s market cap is $10.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.14, reflecting a -12.8% downside.

NRG Energy, Inc. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products. The Corporate segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.