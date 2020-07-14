The Sr. VP, CFO of Paychex is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Sr. VP, CFO of Paychex (PAYX – Research Report), Efrain Rivera, exercised options to sell 411,544 PAYX shares at $36.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $29.08M.

This recent transaction decreases Efrain Rivera’s holding in the company by 37.54% to a total of $5.1 million. In addition to Efrain Rivera, 7 other PAYX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $90.54 and a one-year low of $47.87. PAYX’s market cap is $25.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.87.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold PAYX with a $74.00 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $73.13, reflecting a -4.3% downside.

Paychex, Inc. engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance, and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services, and startup services. The company was founded by Blase Thomas Golisano in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.