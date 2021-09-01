The Sr VP, CFO of Hillenbrand is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr VP, CFO of Hillenbrand (HI – Research Report), Kristina Cerniglia, exercised options to sell 17,891 HI shares at $32.65 a share, for a total transaction value of $825.8K.

Following Kristina Cerniglia’s last HI Sell transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 30.2%. In addition to Kristina Cerniglia, 3 other HI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Hillenbrand’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $695 million and quarterly net profit of $40.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $608 million and had a net profit of $24 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.84 and a one-year low of $26.36. Currently, Hillenbrand has an average volume of 328.85K.

The insider sentiment on Hillenbrand has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment offers machines used for compounding, extrusion, material handling, size reduction, screening, and flow control. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.