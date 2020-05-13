The Sr. VP and CHRO of WR Grace (NYSE: GRA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Sr. VP and CHRO of WR Grace (GRA – Research Report), Elizabeth Brown, bought shares of GRA for $102.4K.

This recent transaction increases Elizabeth Brown’s holding in the company by 10.88% to a total of $994.4K. In addition to Elizabeth Brown, one other GRA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $79.71 and a one-year low of $26.75. Currently, WR Grace has an average volume of 617.12K. GRA’s market cap is $3.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.80.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.75, reflecting a -0.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on WR Grace has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

W.R. Grace & Co. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications. The Grace Materials Technologies segment includes materials, including silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials, used in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded by William Russell Grace in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.