The Sr. VP, and CFO of Service International (NYSE: SCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. VP, and CFO of Service International (SCI – Research Report), Eric Tanzberger, sold shares of SCI for $7.03M.

Following Eric Tanzberger’s last SCI Sell transaction on August 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.7%. In addition to Eric Tanzberger, 6 other SCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $988 million and quarterly net profit of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $820 million and had a net profit of $106 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.39 and a one-year low of $39.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 321.36.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $32.27M worth of SCI shares and purchased $13.35M worth of SCI shares. The insider sentiment on Service International has been neutral according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.