The Sr. VP Acquistions of One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr. VP Acquistions of One Liberty Properties (OLP – Research Report), Justin Clair, sold shares of OLP for $161.8K.

In addition to Justin Clair, one other OLP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $24.42 and a one-year low of $12.89. OLP’s market cap is $499 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.30. Currently, One Liberty Properties has an average volume of 18.29K.

The insider sentiment on One Liberty Properties has been negative according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.