The Sr. Vice Pres., CFO of Steris (NYSE: STE) is Buying Shares

Today, the Sr. Vice Pres., CFO of Steris (STE – Research Report), Michael Tokich, bought shares of STE for $1.36M.

Following Michael Tokich’s last STE Buy transaction on October 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 49.2%. This recent transaction increases Michael Tokich’s holding in the company by 40.06% to a total of $11.75 million.

Based on Steris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $968 million and GAAP net loss of -$21,807,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $669 million and had a net profit of $89.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $235.45 and a one-year low of $170.36. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 395.26K.

Starting in May 2021, STE received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including JMP Securities and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $245.60, reflecting a -4.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Steris has been neutral according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.