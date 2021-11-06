The Sr. V.P. Operations Services of Service International (NYSE: SCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. V.P. Operations Services of Service International (SCI – Research Report), Elisabeth Nash, sold shares of SCI for $355.5K.

Following Elisabeth Nash’s last SCI Sell transaction on December 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 22.6%. In addition to Elisabeth Nash, 2 other SCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and quarterly net profit of $210 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $918 million and had a net profit of $127 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.03 and a one-year low of $45.63. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 195.27.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.00, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.75M worth of SCI shares and purchased $983K worth of SCI shares. The insider sentiment on Service International has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Elisabeth Nash’s trades have generated a -1.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.