The Sr. V.P. of Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Sr. V.P. of Saul Centers (BFS – Research Report), Joel Albert Friedman, bought shares of BFS for $5,772.

Following this transaction Joel Albert Friedman’s holding in the company was increased by 2.89% to a total of $287.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $58.49 and a one-year low of $24.68. Currently, Saul Centers has an average volume of 41.55K. BFS’s market cap is $631 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.80.

The insider sentiment on Saul Centers has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Saul Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics. Saul Centers was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.