The Sr MD Global Hd Financial & OT of CME Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr MD Global Hd Financial & OT of CME Group (CME – Research Report), Sean Tully, exercised options to buy 4,120 CME shares at $54.37 a share, for a total transaction value of $224K.

This recent transaction increases Sean Tully’s holding in the company by 16.91% to a total of $5.94 million. Following Sean Tully’s last CME Buy transaction on March 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $216.75 and a one-year low of $146.89. CME’s market cap is $74.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.90.

Six different firms, including Piper Sandler and Wells Fargo, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.56, reflecting a -2.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.78M worth of CME shares and purchased $224K worth of CME shares. The insider sentiment on CME Group has been negative according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CME Group Inc., formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc, is the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, with it offering a wide range of futures and options products for risk management. These include equity indexes, interest rates, agricultural commodities, foreign exchange, energy, and metals. The company also offers clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared over-the-counter derivatives transactions. It also provides a wide range of market data services such as live quotes, delayed quotes, historical data service and market reports.