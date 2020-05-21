The Sr. Exec VP and COO of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. Exec VP and COO of Werner Enterprises (WERN – Research Report), Marty Nordlund, sold shares of WERN for $130.8K.

Following Marty Nordlund’s last WERN Sell transaction on March 01, 2017, the stock climbed by 18.3%. In addition to Marty Nordlund, 2 other WERN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $44.97 and a one-year low of $27.27. Currently, Werner Enterprises has an average volume of 614.77K. WERN’s market cap is $2.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.40.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.64, reflecting a 2.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Werner Enterprises has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-trucking services to customers such as truck brokerages which uses contracted carriers to complete customer shipments. The company was founded by Clarence L. Werner in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.