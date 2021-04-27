The Sr Ex VP & Chief HR Offcr of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ: PBCT) is Selling Shares

Today, the Sr Ex VP & Chief HR Offcr of People’s United Financial (PBCT – Research Report), David K. Norton, sold shares of PBCT for $978.6K.

Following David K. Norton’s last PBCT Sell transaction on October 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $19.40 and a one-year low of $9.74. PBCT’s market cap is $7.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $19.13, reflecting a -5.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on People’s United Financial has been positive according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. It operates through the following Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Others segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending, and consumer deposit gathering activities, consumer lending, and merchant services. The Treasury segment covers the securities portfolio, short-term investments, brokered deposits, wholesale borrowings, and the funding center. The Other segment includes the residual financial impact from the allocation of revenues and expenses. The company was founded on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.