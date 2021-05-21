The Sr. EVP of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Sr. EVP of Eagle Bancorp (EGBN – Research Report), Antonio Marquez, sold shares of EGBN for $110.7K.

Following Antonio Marquez’s last EGBN Sell transaction on September 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 15.2%.

Based on Eagle Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $93.24 million and quarterly net profit of $43.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $85.21 million and had a net profit of $23.12 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.85 and a one-year low of $24.81. EGBN’s market cap is $1.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80.

The insider sentiment on Eagle Bancorp has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers banking such as checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customer includes sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.