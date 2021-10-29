The Sr. EVP & COO of Essex Property is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr. EVP & COO of Essex Property (ESS – Research Report), Kleiman Angela, exercised options to sell 17,249 ESS shares at $240.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.9M.

Following Kleiman Angela L.’s last ESS Sell transaction on March 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 78.8%. In addition to Kleiman Angela, 2 other ESS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $345.07 and a one-year low of $186.30. Currently, Essex Property has an average volume of 416.00K. ESS’s market cap is $22.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 54.60.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $349.77, reflecting a -1.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.72M worth of ESS shares and purchased $1.21M worth of ESS shares. The insider sentiment on Essex Property has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.