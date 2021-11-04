The Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off of Huntington Bancshares is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN – Research Report), Paul Heller, exercised options to sell 181,688 HBAN shares at $10.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.89M.

Following Paul Heller’s last HBAN Sell transaction on February 05, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.6%. In addition to Paul Heller, 3 other HBAN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Huntington Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $377 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.25 billion and had a net profit of $303 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.91 and a one-year low of $10.06. HBAN’s market cap is $23.45 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.20.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.57, reflecting a -8.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Huntington Bancshares has been negative according to 129 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets, Treasury Management, and Insurance. The Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance segment provides products and services include providing financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers with real estate project financing needs, and financing for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles and marine craft at franchised dealerships, financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. The Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment consists of private banking, wealth & investment management, and retirement plan services. The Home Lending segment originates and services consumer loans and mortgages for customers who are located in primary banking markets. Huntington Bancshares was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.