The Sr. EVP and CFO of First Horizon is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sr. EVP and CFO of First Horizon (FHN – Research Report), William C. Losch, exercised options to sell 57,228 FHN shares at $11.62 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.06M.

Following William C. Losch’s last FHN Sell transaction on July 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.9%. In addition to William C. Losch, 2 other FHN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on First Horizon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $808 million and quarterly net profit of $233 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $466 million and had a net profit of $13.62 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.73 and a one-year low of $6.93. FHN’s market cap is $10.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.67, reflecting a -10.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on First Horizon has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Horizon National Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which offers checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-strategic. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Fixed Income segment provides financial services for depository and non depository institutions through the sale and distribution of fixed income securities, loan sales, portfolio advisory services, and derivative sales. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated corporate expenses, expense on subordinated debt issuances, bank owned life insurance, unallocated interest income associated with excess equity, net impact of raising incremental capital, revenue and expense associated with deferred compensation plans, funds management, tax credit investment activities, gains on the extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related costs, and various charges related to restructuring and repositioning. The Non-strategic segment includes wind down national consumer lending activities, loan portfolios, service lines and other discontinued products. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.