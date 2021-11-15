The Shareholder of ZeU Technologies (Other OTC: ZEUCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of ZeU Technologies (ZEUCF – Research Report), Sheldon Inwentash, bought shares of ZEUCF for $37.27K.

Following this transaction Sheldon Inwentash’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $1.25 million.

The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.

The insider sentiment on ZeU Technologies has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ZeU Technologies Inc is engaged in developing its blockchain technology and review and investigate potential business opportunities in the blockchain field for possible acquisition.