The Shareholder of ZeU Technologies Inc (Other OTC: ZEUCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of ZeU Technologies Inc (ZEUCF – Research Report), Sheldon Inwentash, bought shares of ZEUCF for $6,300.

Currently, ZeU Technologies Inc has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.

Sheldon Inwentash’s trades have generated a -16.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

ZeU Technologies Inc is engaged in developing its blockchain technology and review and investigate potential business opportunities in the blockchain field for possible acquisition.