The Shareholder of White Gold (Other OTC: WHGOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of White Gold (WHGOF – Research Report), Pasquale Dicapo, bought shares of WHGOF for $398K.

In addition to Pasquale Dicapo, 4 other WHGOF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Dicapo’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:FCA.UN back in November 2018

Currently, White Gold has an average volume of 265.94K. The company has a one-year high of $1.05 and a one-year low of $0.29.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sixty Mile, Klondike, White-Stewart, Coffee Trend East, and West and Beaver Creek. The company was founded on March 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.