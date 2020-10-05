The Shareholder of Vireo Health International (Other OTC: VREOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Vireo Health International (VREOF – Research Report), Bruce Linton, sold shares of VREOF for $674K.

Based on Vireo Health International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.76 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,977,461. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.87 million. Currently, Vireo Health International has an average volume of 156.59K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.84, reflecting a -43.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $674K worth of VREOF shares and purchased $62.84K worth of VREOF shares.

Bruce Linton's trades have generated a -45.5% average return based on past transactions.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.