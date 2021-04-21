The Shareholder of Vireo Health International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Shareholder of Vireo Health International (VREOF – Research Report), Bruce Linton, exercised options to sell 1,800,000 VREOF shares for a total transaction value of $4.6M.

Following Bruce Linton’s last VREOF Sell transaction on December 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

Based on Vireo Health International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.92 million and GAAP net loss of -$12,063,206. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $37.59 million. Currently, Vireo Health International has an average volume of 47.18K. VREOF’s market cap is $227 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.50.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy VREOF with a $4.00 price target.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.