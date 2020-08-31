The Shareholder of Velocity Minerals (Other OTC: VLCJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Velocity Minerals (VLCJF – Research Report), Robert Charles Kopple, bought shares of VLCJF for $51.71K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Charles Kopple’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $6.55 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The insider sentiment on Velocity Minerals has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Charles Kopple’s trades have generated a -5.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. is a development company, which engages in the exploration of gold. It projects include Rozino and Ekuzya. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.