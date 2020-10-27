The Shareholder of Southern Energy (Other OTC: MAXMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Southern Energy (MAXMF – Research Report), Dean Sylvan Swanberg, bought shares of MAXMF for $15.32K.

This recent transaction increases Dean Sylvan Swanberg’s holding in the company by 77% to a total of $21.19K.

Currently, Southern Energy has an average volume of 16.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as a oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Alberta, Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.