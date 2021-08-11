The Shareholder of Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Scully Royalty (SRL – Research Report), Neil S Subin, sold shares of SRL for $24.54K.

The company has a one-year high of $16.35 and a one-year low of $3.53. SRL’s market cap is $185 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 636.40.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes royalty interest, captive supply assets, financial services and proprietary investing activities. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.