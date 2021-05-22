The Shareholder of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Repare Therapeutics (RPTX – Research Report), Ansbert K Gadicke, sold shares of RPTX for $1.61M.

Following Ansbert K Gadicke’s last RPTX Sell transaction on March 15, 2021, the stock climbed by 6.0%. In addition to Ansbert K Gadicke, 5 other RPTX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Repare Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $135K and GAAP net loss of -$15,263,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $8.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.44 and a one-year low of $21.45. Currently, Repare Therapeutics has an average volume of 382.98K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.75, reflecting a -29.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Repare Therapeutics has been negative according to 153 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Repare Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company use its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Using its SNIPRx platform, it is developing pipeline of SL product candidates, including its product candidate, RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.