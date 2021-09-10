The Shareholder of Renesola (NYSE: SOL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Shah Capital Managem, bought shares of SOL for $34K.

In addition to Shah Capital Managem, one other SOL executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.77 and a one-year low of $1.51. SOL’s market cap is $504 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.35, reflecting a -40.3% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.