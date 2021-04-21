The Shareholder of Red Metal Resources (Other OTC: RMES) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Red Metal Resources (RMES – Research Report), Richard Norman Jeffs, sold shares of RMES for $7,500.

In addition to Richard Norman Jeffs, one other RMES executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

RMES’s market cap is $9.89 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -425.10. Currently, Red Metal Resources has an average volume of 12.60K. The company has a one-year high of $0.61 and a one-year low of $0.02.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15K worth of RMES shares and purchased $10.96K worth of RMES shares.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company, which engages in the business of acquiring and exploring copper-gold assets. It focuses on exploration in the Coastal Cordillera of the III Region Chile. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.