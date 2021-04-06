The Shareholder of Red Metal Resources (Other OTC: RMES) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Red Metal Resources (RMES – Research Report), Richard Norman Jeffs, bought shares of RMES for $5,480.

Following this transaction Richard Norman Jeffs’ holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.09 million. In addition to Richard Norman Jeffs, one other RMES executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Red Metal Resources has an average volume of 50. RMES’s market cap is $6.18 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -391.50. The company has a one-year high of $0.61 and a one-year low of $0.02.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company, which engages in the business of acquiring and exploring copper-gold assets. It focuses on exploration in the Coastal Cordillera of the III Region Chile. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.