The Shareholder of Prime Mining Corp. (Other OTC: PRMNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Prime Mining Corp. (PRMNF – Research Report), Pierre Lassonde, bought shares of PRMNF for $1.5M.

Following this transaction Pierre Lassonde’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $32.78 million. In addition to Pierre Lassonde, 2 other PRMNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

PRMNF’s market cap is $308 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -22.00. The company has a one-year high of $3.64 and a one-year low of $1.01. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.61.

Prime Mining Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties, primarily targeting high-value and specialty metals. The company’s projects include Los Reyes; Magenta and others.