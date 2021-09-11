The Shareholder of POSaBIT Systems (Other OTC: POSAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of POSaBIT Systems (POSAF – Research Report), Alex Sharp, sold shares of POSAF for $29K.

In addition to Alex Sharp, 4 other POSAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Alex Sharp has reported another 3 Sell trades on POSAF for a total of $104.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on POSaBIT Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.96 million and GAAP net loss of -$878,232. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $242.3K. Currently, POSaBIT Systems has an average volume of 394.00K. POSAF’s market cap is $116 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -41.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $495.2K worth of POSAF shares and purchased $342.3K worth of POSAF shares. The insider sentiment on POSaBIT Systems has been neutral according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

POSaBIT Systems Corp is a financial technology company. The company provides point of sale systems and blockchain-enabled payment processing methods with a focus in the cannabis sector.