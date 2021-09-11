The Shareholder of POSaBIT Systems (Other OTC: POSAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of POSaBIT Systems (POSAF – Research Report), Alex Sharp, bought shares of POSAF for $45.75K.

This is Sharp’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. Over the last month, Alex Sharp has reported another 3 Buy trades on POSAF for a total of $88.04K.

Based on POSaBIT Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.96 million and GAAP net loss of -$878,232. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $242.3K. Currently, POSaBIT Systems has an average volume of 394.00K. POSAF’s market cap is $116 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -41.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $495.2K worth of POSAF shares and purchased $342.3K worth of POSAF shares. The insider sentiment on POSaBIT Systems has been neutral according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

POSaBIT Systems Corp is a financial technology company. The company provides point of sale systems and blockchain-enabled payment processing methods with a focus in the cannabis sector.