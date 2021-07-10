The Shareholder of O3 Mining (Other OTC: OIIIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of O3 Mining (OIIIF – Research Report), Oban Mining Corporation, bought shares of OIIIF for $96.94K.

This is Corporation’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GENMF back in July 2019

OIIIF’s market cap is $120 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.90. Currently, O3 Mining has an average volume of 26.10K. The company has a one-year high of $2.38 and a one-year low of $1.68.

Starting in August 2020, OIIIF received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

O3 Mining Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mining properties. The company owns an interest in particular gold and copper properties in the Americas. It holds interest in Quevillon property, Urban-Barry property, and Windfall Lake property. The firm’s project portfolio consists of the Marban Block Project and Garrison Project.