The Shareholder of New Found Gold Corp (Other OTC: NFGFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of New Found Gold Corp (NFGFF – Research Report), Eric Steven Sprott, bought shares of NFGFF for $1.73M.

Following Eric Steven Sprott’s last NFGFF Buy transaction on April 26, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.0%. Following this transaction Eric Steven Sprott’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $207 million.

The company has a one-year high of $8.15 and a one-year low of $1.40. NFGFF’s market cap is $1.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -32.80. Currently, New Found Gold Corp has an average volume of 109.51K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.38M worth of NFGFF shares and purchased $7.03M worth of NFGFF shares. The insider sentiment on New Found Gold Corp has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

New Found Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties with a focus on gold properties located in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company’s principal objective is to explore and develop the Queensway Project, which is located near Gander, Newfoundland.